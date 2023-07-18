Explained: What is Common Minimum Programme, the common ground Opposition seeks ahead of 2024?

Top leaders of 26 Opposition parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, met for a two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru. One of the most important tasks at the hands of these parties was to set the ball rolling on a possible Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

A CMP would help these parties function smoothly, and address their political compulsions and the few ideological contradictions that exist among them. Before the meeting, Congress leaders said that a sub-committee will also be formed for the same.

The idea of a Common Minimum Programme or national agenda for governance is not uncommon in India which has seen many political alliances at the Centre. So let’s understand what does a CMP mean and what formula did the earlier alliances work on?

Also Read: AAP to join Congress in mega Opposition meet in Bengaluru, 2024 roadmap on agenda

What is a Common Minimum Programme?

A Common Minimum Programme (CMP) is a document that outlines the policy, priorities and shared agenda of a coalition government or alliance. It serves as a framework for the functioning of the government and ensures that all participating parties have a common understanding of the key issues and goals they aim to address together.

The specific contents of a CMP can vary depending on the political context and the parties involved in the alliance. Generally, it includes broad policy commitments and objectives that all parties agree upon while leaving room for individual parties to pursue their own agenda within certain limits.

Also Read: NDA vs I.N.D.I.A in 2024 as UPA rebrands itself as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance at Opposition meet

The CMPs adopted by earlier alliances in India:

United Front (1996): The United Front was a coalition government formed in 1996. Its Common Minimum Programme emphasized secularism, economic reforms, social justice, and empowerment of marginalized sections of society. It focused on agricultural development, employment generation, and welfare measures.

The United Front was a coalition government formed in 1996. Its Common Minimum Programme emphasized secularism, economic reforms, social justice, and empowerment of marginalized sections of society. It focused on agricultural development, employment generation, and welfare measures. National Democratic Alliance (1998): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed the government in 1998. Its CMP included priorities such as national security, economic growth, infrastructure development, and good governance. It aimed to promote social harmony, strengthen federalism, and address issues related to agriculture and rural development.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), formed the government in 1998. Its CMP included priorities such as national security, economic growth, infrastructure development, and good governance. It aimed to promote social harmony, strengthen federalism, and address issues related to agriculture and rural development. United Progressive Alliance (2004): The United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress (INC), came to power in 2004. Its CMP focused on inclusive growth, social welfare, and poverty alleviation. It aimed to address issues such as education, health, rural development, and employment generation.

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress (INC), came to power in 2004. Its CMP focused on inclusive growth, social welfare, and poverty alleviation. It aimed to address issues such as education, health, rural development, and employment generation. National Democratic Alliance (2014): The NDA again formed the government in 2014. Its CMP emphasized governance, economic reforms, job creation, infrastructure development, and promoting national security. It aimed to address issues such as corruption, black money, and social empowerment.

Also Read: Opposition unity: Looking back at alternative political combinations in India

Now that the 26 parties met in Bengaluru for a two-day conclave, there will be subcommittees put in place to devise a CMP and also decide on joint rallies. However, when it comes to attempts being made to foster Opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is the practical working of the alliance on the ground that will count, more than the ideological considerations that remain few and far between.