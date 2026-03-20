Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and rain across several parts of Himachal Pradesh have caused a sharp fall in temperatures, bringing back winter-like conditions just as the state was transitioning toward warmer weather.

The snowfall has continued in parts of Himachal, including near Rohtang. In a post on X, ANI stated, “Heavy snowfall continues at Atal Tunnel Rohtang.” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of a wet spell over the state from March 20 to March 21, with snowfall likely in the high hills and rainfall over the low hills and plains.

#WATCH | Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall continues at Atal Tunnel Rohtang. (Source: Manali Police) pic.twitter.com/T56nRdB7Cr — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2026

Why has the weather changed?

The IMD has attributed the sudden shift to an active western disturbance, along with multiple supporting weather systems. In its official release, the Met Department has said that light to moderate rain and snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, will occur over the Western Himalayan region on March 20. It also mentioned that day temperatures could drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius in many parts of Himachal Pradesh.

In its national bulletin, the IMD stated that the current spell is linked to a western disturbance over northern Pakistan and adjoining areas, as well as several upper-air cyclonic circulations over northern and central India. The IMD added that “normal to below normal day temperatures” are likely over the next week because of large-scale thunderstorm activity and the consecutive approach of western disturbance.

Weather change is not limited to Himachal

The IMD said that the same weather system is affecting larger parts of the country. Rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds have been predicted over Northwest India. Places that will be affected are Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in central and eastern India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, and southern regions like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The Weather Department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla for March 20. The wet spell in Himachal Pradesh is likely to continue until March 25. The IMD has also alerted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting March 22.