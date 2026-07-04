Amid allegations regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, reports of donations theft at the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines have surfaced, prompting the temple management to launch a probe over the sensitive matter. Main opposition party Congress has also tried to politicise the issue, alleging BJP and RSS role.

In a self-made video, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman HemantDwivedi said the Temple Committee had taken the allegations circulating on social media seriously and initiated action within 24 hours.

“Regarding the news and allegations circulating on social media concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, I wish to state that the Temple Committee has taken this matter very seriously. Notices–specifically show-cause notices–have already been issued by our Chief Executive Officer to all employees and officials involved in the counting process,” he said.

Congress has stepped up attack on the BJP over the matter.

Speaking to ANI, MP Jairam Ramesh linked the row to the BJP’s politics around the Ram Temple.

“Votes were taken in the name of Ram for the Ram Temple, but Ram’s name is being tarnished. Revelations have recently surfaced in Kedarnath and Badrinath, where donations were also stolen,” he alleged.

Jairam Ramesh questions BJP, RSS role

The Congress leader claimed that BJP and RSS members were part of temple trusts and questioned whether the party’s top leadership was unaware of the issue.

“Why is this theft happening in BJP-ruled states? Because BJP and RSS members are on this trust. Didn’t the Prime Minister and Home Minister know about these people?” Ramesh said.

BKTC orders probe

The remarks came amid allegations circulating on social media over the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee had taken the allegations seriously and set up an inquiry panel.

“Show-cause notices have already been issued by our Chief Executive Officer to all employees and officials involved in the counting process,” Dwivedi said in a video statement.

He said the inquiry committee would submit its report soon and that the findings would be made public.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, as this is a highly sensitive issue that we are treating with the utmost seriousness, given the deep faith millions of people place in this holy shrine,” Dwivedi said.

Committee denies ‘personal secretary’ claim

Dwivedi also rejected claims on social media that his “personal secretary” was involved in the matter.

“I do not have a personal secretary. All these individuals are Temple Committee employees. The person being referred to as the ‘personal secretary’ is actually a regular employee of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee,” he said.

Earlier, the temple committee issued strict directions for the management of donations, offerings and other revenue sources at temples under its administration.

In an order dated July 2, BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangar directed officials and employees posted at donation-counting centres, accounts branches, treasury sections, guest houses and puja counters at Badrinath, Kedarnath and other temples managed by the committee to maintain complete transparency and exercise heightened vigilance.

Ayodhya temple donation row

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple came to light on June 7. An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of a preliminary report submitted by the SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Eight persons associated with the temple’s donation-counting process have been arrested so far, and the investigation is underway.