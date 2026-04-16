As the Assembly Elections in West Bengal draw closer, Murshidabad is emerging as one of the most closely watched districts in the state. What would normally be an election centred on jobs, roads and welfare has, this time, taken a different turn, driven largely by concerns over voter identity.

Voter List Row

The new revision of the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sparked unease across the district. Residents say that they were shocked to see their names missing from the list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The issue has expanded rapidly into a political battleground where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of influencing the process, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained that it is meant to clean up the system by removing ineligible voters.

The issue took a deeper turn after supplementary rolls published on February 28 showed that over 60 lakh names were under scrutiny statewide, with Murshidabad alone accounting for around 11 lakh cases. Of these, nearly 7.40 lakh names were ultimately removed, raising fears among residents about wrongful exclusion.

More Than Voting: A Question of Identity

In many parts of Murshidabad, the conversation has shifted from everyday issues to something far more personal, their identity.

Across villages and small towns, people are verifying electoral rolls and getting into discussions on the implications of missing names. For some, the fear is not only about losing the right to vote but it is also about being seen as an outsider in their own home.

Why Murshidabad Matters More

There is a reason all political parties are watching this district closely. Murshidabad has a large population and sends 22 MLAs to the state assembly. It is also one of the few districts in West Bengal where Muslims form a clear majority. That demographic reality often shapes voting patterns and can give a decisive edge to parties that manage to build trust within the community.

Rural Realities Drive Electoral Choices

Life in Murshidabad is still largely rural. Daily wage, agriculture and small trades form the backbone of the local economy. Many households also depend on family members working in other states.

With this, elections here are often influenced by practical concerns, access to welfare schemes, financial support and local networks that help people get by.

Silk Industry

Murshidabad’s identity is also tied to its centuries-old silk industry. Many families depend on weaving and silk-related work but the sector has not been doing well in recent years.

Weavers speak of long hours and low earnings, and altogether, many youths are choosing to move away from the trade. There is a growing expectation that whichever party comes to power will step in with stronger support, whether through subsidies, better pricing, or even market access.

Migrant Workers Face a Tough Journey Back Home

Migration is a way of life here. Many people travel to cities across India for work and return home during elections to cast their vote.

However, this time the journey back has not been easy. Increased travel costs and fewer transport options have made it more difficult. Still, many are making the effort partly out of a sense of duty, and partly out of concern that staying away could affect their voter status.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. The results will be declared on May 4.