Explain ‘frequency matching’ with LeT: Amit Shah to Congress

Amit Shah addressed a rally at Jammu. (Image: ANI)

Attacking the Congress over controversial statement of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir, BJP chief Amit Shah today questioned whether there was a “match in frequency” of the party with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as the terror group supports the leader’s comments. The BJP chief also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the recent comments of Azad and another party leader Saifuddin Soz and sought their apology.

Shah arrived in Jammu this morning to mark “martyrdom anniversary” of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, days after his party’s decision to withdraw support from the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir. “Soon after fall of our government (in J&K), Gulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, gave a statement. I don’t want to even repeat his statement,” Shah told a rally here. Shah said soon aftar he (Azad) gave the statement, Lashkar-e-Taiba supported his statement. “I want to ask Congress President Rahul Gandhi that what kind of frequency matching is between the Congress and the Lashkar-e-Taiba that it (LeT) supported Azad’s statement,” the BJP leader said. Shah said Rahul Gandhi should tell people about this. “What relationship is this that ideologies of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Azad become similar. Should Rahul Gandhi answer or not?,” he said. Azad had reportedly said that Army operations in Jammu and Kashmir killed more civilians than terrorists.

The BJP president said another Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz, says he agrees with former Pakistani Army chief General Parvez Musharaf that Kashmir should be given freedom. “Soz, you can take hundreds of births, but the BJP will not allow Kashmir to be disintegrated from India. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part and Syama Prasad Mookerjee has integrated it by laying down his life. You cannot change it(J&K being integral part of India),” he said. Shah further said if they (Azad and Soz) have some self respect, the Congress chief should ask both the leaders to tender apology to the people of this country. “Should Congress President apologise to people of this country? I want to reassure people of J&K that nobody can disintegrate J&K from India,” he said. In his soon-to-be-released book, Soz has said that “independence” is the first choice of Kashmiris as he supported former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s assessment in this regard.