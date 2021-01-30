Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will be discharged on Sunday: Hospital

"The team of doctors attending to her have taken the decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow.. with advice of home quarantine," it said.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala will be discharged on Sunday from a hospital here, where she was undergoing treatment for COVID, an official bulletin said. “Sasikala Natarajan has completed 10 days of treatment today.

She has been asymptomatic and maintaining saturation without oxygen since 3 days.As per protocol, she can be discharged from the Hospital,” Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute said in an official bulletin.

“The team of doctors attending to her have taken the decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow.. with advice of home quarantine,” it said.

Sasikala was set free on Wednesday by authorities after she completed four years imprisonment in a jail here in a case of disproportionate assets. Being treated for COVID-19, the 66-year-old close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, had remained in the hospital.