Expect Ram Mandir trust to construct Ayodhya temple as per model prepared by Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: VHP

The VHP has asked Hindus to publicly express their joy by being part of Ramotsav, a 14-day programme from March 25, by celebrating the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, in every village and district.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has expressed hope that the Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya on the model proposed by the outfit earlier. VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje said that the outfit will provide all support to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra if it wants to build Ram Mandir as per the model prepared by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

“We expect that the newly-formed trust will build a grand temple on Ram Janmabhoomi as per the model prepared earlier by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas,” Kokje said. He noted that many pillars for the temple had been prepared as per the VHP’s model and stones being carved for the last three decades.

The outfit said the Ram Mandir is expected to be ready by 2024-25 and appealed to all Hindus across the world to contribute to the cause.

VHP’s working president Alok Kumar said the outfit will make all arrangements if the newly formed trust is ready to accept funds from Hindus spread across the world. He said that money for the Ram Mandir should come from people, and not the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week announced the setting up of autonomous Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, the trust which will build a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trust has been set up as per the Supreme Court verdict on November 9 last year in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

While announcing about the trust, PM Modi also said the government has decided to transfer 67.70 acres of land acquired under the Ayodhya Act to the new trust. The trust has 15 members which include K Parasaran, the Hindu parties’ counsel in the Ayodhya case. Parasaran’s residence is also the registered address of the trust.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas was established on December 18, 1985. The objective was to construct a grand Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood. The VHP even started carving stones for the temple in the year 1990 in its workshop.