Expansion of Yogi Adityanath cabinet deferred due to Arun Jaitley’s health status: Report

Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. (PTI)

UP Cabinet expansion: The cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was postponed due to critical health of former Finance minister Arun Jaitley who is in a critical condition and on a life support system at AIIMS in Delhi, according to IANS. Presently, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 43 ministers including the chief minister and deputy chief ministers. Of these, there are 18 cabinet ministers, 9 ministers of state with independent charge and 13 ministers of state. The maximum strength of the council of ministers is 61 in 403-member House.

The cabinet reshuffle was set to take place at around 11 am on Monday. However, reports suggest that the oath-taking ceremony was deferred keeping the former union minister’s health which continues to be critical. Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9. In its first and only bulletin issued on the same day, the hospital said that the former minister was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. “At present, he is haemodynamically stable,” it said. The AIIMS has not issued any bulletin on his health condition since August 10.

According to reports, the senior BJP leader is in a critical condition and has been put on life support. So far, several party leaders and ministers have visited the hospital to enquire about the health condition of Jaitley. Among the top leaders who have paid the visit to AIIMS are Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, and Jitendra Singh.

Last week, chief minister Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel after he reportedly discussed the cabinet expansion with BJP chief Amit Shah during his recent visit to Delhi. The cabinet reshuffle was necessitated after three ministers contested parliamentary polls and became MPs. Among the ministers who moved to Delhi are Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad SP Singh Baghel from Agra and Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur. The chief minister also sacked disgruntled minister OP Rajbhar over some differences on reservation bifurcation.