Exclusive: Expanding digital footprint of DD, AIR is top priority, says Prasar Bharati CEO

Modernisation of studios and satellite network of Doordarshan and All India Radio is top priority for Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati. The public broadcaster has recently received Rs 1054 funding from the government that will also be used in expanding the digital footprint and creating fresh content that can appeal to young audience. In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online’s Krishnanand Tripathi, Prasar Bharati chief shares his vision for Doordarshan and All India Radio.