Once the second phase of polling in West Bengal ends at 6 PM on Wednesday, all attention will shift to the exit poll predictions. Voting concluded in Tamil Nadu on April 23 in a single phase while Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry had voted earlier on April 9. The high voter turnout in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu has further heightened interest in the exit poll predictions.

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters cast their ballots to understand how people have voted and to predict possible election outcomes. Participants are asked which party they supported, along with details like their age, gender and social background, to help identify voting trends.

Note: Exit Polls are not reliable.

While exit polls do not always match the final results exactly, they offer an early indication of public mood and possible political changes before the official counting begins.



Their reliability depends on factors such as sample selection, the coverage of different regions, and how honestly voters respond. Compared to opinion polls taken before voting starts, exit polls are often seen as more accurate because they are based on responses collected on polling day itself.

When can you watch Exit Poll predictions?

The Election Commission of India has imposed a strict ban on publishing exit polls and voter surveys during the ongoing assembly elections. Media outlets have been barred from conducting or releasing any exit poll results from 7:00 AM on April 9, 2026, till 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026. This restriction, commonly known as the ‘silence period’, will be lifted only after polling concludes in the final phase on April 29.

The Election Commission has warned that violating this ban is a punishable offence, which may attract up to two years of imprisonment, a fine, or both.

As a result, exit poll predictions for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are expected to be broadcast only after 6:30 PM on April 29.

Where and How to Watch Exit Poll Predictions?

You can check exit poll results on various TV news channels, polling agency websites, and their social media pages. Well-known agencies like Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS and Today’s Chanakya will also share their predictions online.

Financial Express will also carry exit poll predictions for each state and union territory.

How are exit polls conducted?

Pollsters interview voters immediately after they exit polling stations using structured questionnaires. These surveys typically consist of simple, close-ended questions to ensure quick and clear responses.

To make the findings more representative, teams collect data from both urban and rural voters across different regions and demographics. Once the responses are gathered, analysts examine the trends and patterns to project the likely number of seats each party or alliance may win.