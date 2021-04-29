Exit Poll of Polls 2021: Close contest in West Bengal; know who is ahead in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Exit Polls 2021 West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Latest Update

Exit Polls 2021: Exit polls 2021 are mostly on the lines of Opinion Polls released last month. While most of the exit polls favoured Mamata Banerjee for the third consecutive time, it predicted MK Stalin as the 8th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Let’s take a look at what Exit Polls say about West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry:

West Bengal Exit Polls 2021: A close contest is predicted between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the West Bengal assembly polls. In West Bengal, the Republic-CNX polls gave the BJP a slight edge over the TMC by projecting 138-148 seats for the saffron party in the 294-seat assembly. It gave 128-138 to the TMC. On the other hand, Times Now-C Voter predicted a clear majority for the TMC by giving it 162 seats and 115 for the BJP. Contrary to these polls, the Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave a clear majority for the BJP in West Bengal, giving it 162-185 seats, against 104-121 to the ruling TMC. ABP-C-Voter gave 152-164 seats to the TMC, 109-121 to the BJP and 14-25 to the CPIM-Congress-ISF. India Today-Axis My India Exit poll gave the TMC 130-156 seats, 134-160 seats to the BJP and 0-2 seats to the Congress-Left alliance.

Assam Exit Polls 2021: In Assam, the saffron party is all set to retain power despite a strong fight from the Congress-led Mahajot alliance. India Today-Axis My India predicted 75-85 seats for the BJP in the 126-member assembly while it gave 40-50 seats to the Congress-led Mahajot. Today’s Chanakya predicted 70 seats for the saffron alliance and 56 for the Congress-led opposition. ABP-C-voter gave 58-71 to the BJP, 53-66 to the UPA and 0-5 seats to others.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2021: In Tamil Nadu, exit polls predicted a clean sweep in favour of MK Stalin led DMK. The Republic-CNX predicted 160-170 seats to the DMK alliance, 58-68 to the AIADMK alliance, 4-6 seats to the AMMK alliance. Today’s Chanakya gave 164-186 seats to the DMK+, 46-68 to the AIADMK+ and 0-6 to others. ABP-C-Voter predicted 160-172 to the DMK alliance, 58-70 to the AIADMK+ and 0-7 seats to others.

Kerala Exit Polls 2021: In Kerala, the ruling Left combine was projected ahead of the Congress-led UDF. According to the ABP-C-Voter exit poll, the LDF could win 71-77 seats, UDF 62-68 and BJP may get 0-2 seats. If Times Now C-Voter is to be believed, LDF may get 74, UDF 65 and the BJP 1. India Today-Axis gave 104-120 seats to the LDF, 20-36 to the UDF and 0-2 seats to the BJP. On the other hand, the Republic TV-CNX gave 72-80 seats to the Left, 58-64 seats to the UDF and 1-5 seats to the BJP. So, CM Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to retain power if exit polls prove true on May 2.

Puducherry Exit Polls 2021: The NDA is set to form a government according to the ABP-C-Voter exit poll. It gave NDA 19-23 seats, 6-10 seats to the UPA and 1-2 seats to others. Republic-CNX gave NDA 16-20 seats and SDA 11-13 seats.