Exit Polls 2023: Survey shows BJP winning Tripura and Nagaland, NPP may emerge king in Meghalaya

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya exit poll result 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partners are set to consolidate the NDA’s position in Northeast with the exit polls predicting victory for the saffron fold in Tripura and Nagaland. The Meghalaya election result, however, could go either way, with a close fight likely in the state which saw a multi-cornered contest in the recently-concluded polls.

While elections to the Tripura assembly were held on February 27, voting for the Tripura Assembly election was held on February 16. The Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya election results will be declared on March 2.

Tripura exit poll result 2023

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll result for Tripura has projected victory for the BJP on 36-45 seats in the 60-strong Assembly. The much-touted Left-Congress alliance is predicted to end up a distant second with just 6-11 seats. The Tipra Motha Party, on the other hand, is likely to finish with 9-16 seats, as per the survey. The exit poll result also shows gains for BJP in urban and rural areas besides a consolidation of Bengali voters in favour of the saffron party.

The Zee-Matrize exit polls also showed big gains for the BJP in Tripura. As per the post-poll survey, the BJP is projected to win 29-36 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly. The Left is projected to win 13-21 seats while the Congress is expected to draw a blank.

Nagaland exit poll result 2023

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts a clear win for the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance. According to the survey, the alliance is expected to win 38-48 seats in the 59-member Nagaland Assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, could settle at 1-2 seats, the NDF at 3-8 seats while Others are projected to win 5-15 seats.

The Zee Matrize exit polls paint a familiar picture for the NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland. As per the survey, the alliance is expected to win 35-43 seats in the state, followed by 2-5 for the NPF, 0-1 for the NPP, 1-3 for the Congress and 6-11 for Others.

Meghalaya exit poll result 2023

The exit polls so far predict a close fight in Meghalaya, where no clear winner is projected in its survey findings. As per the Zee-Matrize exit poll result, the ruling NPP could retain Meghalaya with 21-26 seats. The Trinamool Congress is likely to emerge as the second largest party with 8-13 seats, the BJP with 6-11 seats, the Congress with 3-6 while Others could bag anywhere between 10 to 19 seats, the survey shows.

According to the Times Now-ETG exit poll result, the NPP of Conrad Sangma is likely to emerge as the single largest party in Meghalaya. As per the survey, the ruling party is slated to win 18 to 26 seats, just short of the majority, while the Trinamool Congress is likely to settle at 8-14 seats and the Congress, at 2-5 seats.