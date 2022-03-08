Exit Polls 2022: SP, RLD dismiss UP survey results, BJP hails ‘people’s mandate’

The BJP and its allies appeared buoyed by the exit poll results.

Exit Poll Results 2022: Political parties have reacted differently to the survey results released by poll agencies on Monday evening. While some dismissed the exit poll results as survey findings which are not reflective of the actual outcome, those shown leading in the polls hailed the people’s mandate. The exit polls released on Monday evening predicted a return of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and the Aam Aadmi Party coming to power in Punjab. Uttarakhand and Goa, on the other hand, are slated to witness a tough fight between the Congress and the ruling BJP.

Reacting to the survey results, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “We fought as hard as we could. We will wait for the results.” Congress contested on all 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh assembly alone this time as the Samajwadi Party refused an alliance and opted to join hands with regional forces.

Most opposition parties dismissed the survey results that showed the BJP leading. The Congress and Shiv Sena rejected the poll and said that the true picture will only be clear after EVMs are opened on the result day, i.e., March 10. “Exit polls do not exist anymore, many agencies work as exit polls. Will see who people have chosen when EVM machines open on March 10,” said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut taking a cautious stand. Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh termed the exit poll results a fluke, citing an example of the BJP’s poor performance in Bengal contrary to the exit poll predictions.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also rejected the exit poll results. Talking to a TV channel, Akhilesh said that pollsters can show whatever they want but the Samajwadi Party is winning with a majority. He also thanked the voters. “Many thanks to all the voters and especially the youth for taking the victory of the SP-Alliance far ahead of the majority in the seventh and decisive phase! We are forming the government!” said Yadav.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, which contested the polls in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, said that the results will be very different from what the exit polls say. “Results will be different than exit polls and an alliance government will be formed. There is an atmosphere of fear in Uttar Pradesh, which can affect voters’ answers when asked about their preferences. Even if someone has voted for us (SP-RLD), they can end up saying BJP out of fear…No one can know the result until EVMs are opened. The exit poll has a process and I haven’t seen any person conducting an exit poll at any polling booth…Don’t know where they get their data from. It’s one perspective and I don’t agree with it,” said RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, another ally of Samajwadi Party, said, “SP will form the government, he (Yogi Adityanath) will return to the temple and Akhilesh Yadav will come to power. For 13 months, farmers were at the Gazipur border, neither PM nor BJP saw it. Exit polls gave 2/3rd seats to the BJP in Bengal but they lost it badly.”

"I am not amazed as we have said NDA government will return to power in UP and exit polls are also indicating in the same direction. People have benefited from our social welfare schemes. Voters have felt a positive change in our government," said Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel.

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that the people have voted by rising above caste politics. “Local parties would have benefited in caste politics…What can be said about the Congress, they had some seats and it would be a big deal for them if it can save even those,” he said.

In Goa, where pollsters have predicted a fractured mandate, political parties are busy with post-poll arithmetics. The debutant TMC that contested the polls in alliance with the MGP, said that the party has taken a leap and will contest the local polls as well. “Nobody can predict what will happen in Goa…Let’s wait for the election results. Within 3 months, the party has taken a vertical jump in the Goan political scenario. We will soon fight the Panchayat elections,” said former Goa chief minister and TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro.

In Uttarakhand too, the exit polls have thrown up mixed results with some predicting a win for the BJP and some a return to power for the Congress. Former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said, “Exit polls are only surveys. We know about people’s emotions, and they have voted for Congress and change…Decision will be in favour of Congress,” he claimed.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, however, said that the BJP will get more seats than projected in the exit polls. “Most exit polls have shown BJP government in Uttarakhand, even those numbers are less, our numbers will be more and we will form a majority government…People have given a certificate to the work done by BJP in the state,” he claimed.

Manipur, where the ruling BJP is projected to get a clear majority, NPP is confident that people have voted to oust the saffron party. “This time people’s voice is against the BJP and present CM though it is the biggest party. As per my calculation, BJP will get around 20 seats. NPP will get around 15 seats as ours is a new party while Congress will get 15 seats,” said NPP leader L Jayantakumar Singh while predicting a hung assembly.

BJP Manipur president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said, “We have set a target of 40+ seats and are confident of forming a stable government…When the final results are declared (on March 10), we expect the number to be 40+ only…There is no question of a new CM.” BJP leader N Biren Singh is the current chief minister of Manipur.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is projected to ride on a popular wave to secure a landslide victory. “Exit poll results tell us that people of Punjab have overwhelmingly voted for change. People rejected traditional political parties. AAP is now a national and fastest-growing political party. AAP is going to be a national and natural replacement of Congress,” said AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The results to assembly elections in five states will be declared on March 10. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM.