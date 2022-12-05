Exit polls 2022: Modi’s BJP heading for record Gujarat win, surveys predict a saffron sweep

The Bharatiya Janata Party looks set to return to power in Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term to power with a resounding majority, exit poll findings released by prominent television channels and agencies released on Monday have predicted. The Aam Aadmi Party, which promised to make a serious dent upon its entry into the state, may finish last with Congress a distant second.

Also Read: Gujarat elections end with lower voter turnout, all eyes on results on December 8

According to the India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll, the BJP is slated to win 129-151 of the 182 seats in the Gujarat elections with a vote share of 46 per cent in the state. The Congress, on the other hand, could shore up 16-30 seats with 26 per cent share, while newcomers AAP may have to settle for 9-21 seats with a vote share of 20 per cent, as per the survey.

If the findings hold true, the BJP could be heading towards an unprecedented victory in the state — the biggest wins that the BJP has seen in the state have been in 2002 when it bagged 127 seats under then CM Modi’s leadership and in 1985, when it bagged a resounding 149 seats under the leadership of Bharatsinh Solanki. This would also be the worst performance that Congress has ever put up in Gujarat, if the India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll findings hold true on December 8.

The findings of the abovementioned survey find resonance in the results that other exit polls have thrown up, predicting a clean sweep for the BJP. The India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has projected 117-140 seats for the BJP, 34-51 seats for the Congress, and 6-13 seats for the AAP.

Also Read: Gujarat Polls 2022: These seats in Ahmedabad are the most crucial for BJP and Congress

Similarly, the Republic TV-PMarq survey has predicted that the BJP may pocket 128-148 seats, Congress 30-42 seats while the AAP may win 2-10 seats. The TV9 Gujarati has also predicted similar results.

As per the survey, the BJP may win 125 to 130 seats, the Congress 40 to 50 seats. and the AAP is likely to settle at 3 to 5 seats.

The BJP entered this election aiming to return to power for the seventh successive term. It has been in power in the state for 27 years and will equal the record of the Left government in West Bengal if it returns to power in the state again. The Left government under the leadership of Jyoti Basu and later, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, remained in power for seven successive terms. It, however, lost the elections the eighth time around.

In the run-up to the polls, Home minister Amit Shah had predicted that the BJP would emerge victorious and win 140 of the 182 seats in the state assembly. The results of the Gujarat Assembly elections will be declared on December 8. The second phase of the elections concluded today in the state with a voter turnout of 58 per cent till 5 PM.