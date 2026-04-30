Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed strong optimism for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance’s return to power in Tamil Nadu and a clear United Democratic Front (UDF) majority in Kerala, brushing aside some exit poll ambiguities with confidence in ground realities.

Hopeful projection for Tamil Nadu

Kharge highlighted expectations of a ‘clear majority’ for the DMK alliance, aligning with several exit polls favouring their dominance in the 234-seat assembly. While Axis My India projected 92-100 seats for DMK+ allies against TVK’s 98-120 and AIADMK’s 22-32- curiously placing Vijay ahead of Stalin (37% vs 35% CM preference)- others like People Pulse foresaw 125-145 seats for DMK and Matrize 122-132.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s upbeat assessment underscores Congress’s stake in the seven-party front, betting on welfare continuity over TVK’s disruptive debut.

Kalaburagi, Karnataka | On the exit polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Now, some results are showing clearly in some places. Some results have created a bit of confusion. But, to the extent I feel, I have a hope that a clear majority for DMK might come in Tamil… pic.twitter.com/a1fXT251NZ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

Kerala UDF majority confidence

In Kerala, Kharge relied on party feedback predicting a Left Democratic Front (UDF) win with a majority, signaling a potential reversal against the ruling LDF after high-stakes polling. His remarks reflect internal surveys trumping broader exit poll confusion, positioning Congress-led UDF to reclaim power through anti-incumbency on governance and local issues in the 140-seat house.

Sidesteps West Bengal hung assembly query

On West Bengal’s neck-and-neck BJP-TMC contest- where polls hinted at Trinamool Congress (TMC) leads amid CRPF deployments and alleged NDA intimidation- Kharge dodged support pledges for a potential hung house. “We will see; it doesn’t look good to say it now, let’s wait two days,” he said, avoiding preemptive alliance talk despite TMC’s reported edge.

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Cautious on Assam and Puducherry Battles

Kharge acknowledged tougher fights in Assam and Puducherry, where exit polls showed Congress trailing but he anticipated better actual tallies. In Assam, he expected gains beyond projections, while Puducherry pitted them evenly against BJP and NR Congress, urging a wait for results.