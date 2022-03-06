Exit Poll Results 2022 date and time, when and where to watch – All you need to know

Exit Poll Results for UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand Election 2022 Date and Time: The exit polls will be released after voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh.

When, Where to Watch Exit Poll Results 2022: With the voting for seventh and final phase polling in Uttar Pradesh all set to take place tomorrow between 7am and 6pm, all eyes are now focussed on exit polls that could hold a clue to the people’s mood in five states where polls have been held. It may be recalled that 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh were scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases. The polling for 349 seats took place in six phases respectively on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 while the last phase covering 54 seats goes to polls on March 7. Of the five states that went to the polls, Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14. Goa has a 40-member assembly while there are 70 seats in Uttarakhand. On the other hand, 117 seats of Punjab went to polls in a single phase on February 20. The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

As per the Election Commission of India directives, the exit poll findings can be released only after the conclusion of voting in all the states that go to the polls simultaneously.

Exit Poll Results 2022 date and time: As per the ECI’s direction, the exit polls will be released only after 7pm tomorrow, i.e. March 7 once the voting concludes in Uttar Pradesh.

Exit Poll Results 2022 when and where to watch: The exit polls will be broadcast on multiple news channels. You can also watch them on your smartphones by checking the live streaming of the news channels on YouTube. Most prominent of them are ABP Network, Times Now, India Today, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh and other channels. You can also tune in to Financial Express Digital to track the live updates with us.