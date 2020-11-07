Exit Poll results live: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat by election exit polls predict BJP win

Madhya Pradesh, UP, Gujarat by election exit poll results 2020 have been announced. The pollsters predict that BJP is likely to sweep the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
India Today Axis Exit Poll: BJP may 5-6 seats, SP may win 1-2 and BSP 1. The BJP remains the dominant force.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.