  • MORE MARKET STATS

Exit Poll results live: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat by election exit polls predict BJP win

By: |
Updated: Nov 07, 2020 6:44 PM

Madhya Pradesh, UP by election exit poll results 2020 have been announced. Here is what the pollsters predict.

Madhya Pradesh, UP by election exit poll resultsMP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh, UP, Gujarat by election exit poll results 2020 have been announced. The pollsters predict that BJP is likely to sweep the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls:

India Today-Axis Exit Poll: BJP may win 18 to 18 seats. Shivraj Singh govt may survive. Congress may win 10-12 seats

Related News

Uttar Pradesh bypolls

India Today Axis Exit Poll: BJP may 5-6 seats, SP may win 1-2 and BSP 1. The BJP remains the dominant force.

Gujarat bypolls

India Today Axis Exit Poll: BJP may win 6-7 seats, Congress 0-1

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Exit Poll results live Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Gujarat by election exit polls predict BJP win
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bihar election result time 2020: Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav – When will you know the winner?
2DMK ally Cong staunchly opposes release of Rajiv case convicts
3Bihar Exit Poll Result 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav – who will win?