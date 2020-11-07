Exit Poll results live: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat by election exit polls predict BJP win

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh, UP, Gujarat by election exit poll results 2020 have been announced. The pollsters predict that BJP is likely to sweep the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls:

India Today-Axis Exit Poll: BJP may win 18 to 18 seats. Shivraj Singh govt may survive. Congress may win 10-12 seats

Uttar Pradesh bypolls

India Today Axis Exit Poll: BJP may 5-6 seats, SP may win 1-2 and BSP 1. The BJP remains the dominant force.

Gujarat bypolls

India Today Axis Exit Poll: BJP may win 6-7 seats, Congress 0-1