Exit App in West Bengal: All about Mamata Banerjee’s plan to facilitate smooth exit of migrants amid Lockdown 3.0

Migrant workers on way to their native places dueing coronavirus lockdown. (File PTI pic)

Coronavirus in West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has laid down a unique plan to facilitate the smooth return of migrants stranded in the state. On Tuesday, the state government launched a dedicated app for people from other states who are stranded in West Bengal due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. The ‘Exit App’ will help the migrants who are willing to go back.

The Exit App can be downloaded from the state government’s ‘Egiye Bangla’ website.

State Home secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay said that the app has been launched for stranded people of other states. He said they can fill all the details to apply online and the government will make arrangements for their travel.

“Persons willing to go back to their native states can apply online through this Exit App and permission for the same will be practically automatic and extremely easy,” Alapan said.

The state government has also urged the neighbouring states to ensure easy return of stranded people to their native places.

Lakhs of migrants are stranded in different cities ever since the lockdown came into force on March 25. Heeding to their demands, the Centre last week eased the restrictions on inter-state travel in order to facilitate the movement of migrants stuck in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown. The central government is also running special trains to ferry these migrants to their respective home states.

The West Bengal government is already in the eye of a storm over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Questions have been raised not just on the implementation of the lockdown in the state but also lack of transparency in its data on coronavirus cases. The BJP’s state unit has launched a no holds barred attack against the Chief Minister for her “callous attitude” during this crisis as well as the lack of cooperation with the visiting central team.