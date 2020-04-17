‘Exemplary courage’: Punjab policeman whose hand was chopped off during lockdown duty promoted

Punjab CM said Harjeet Singh had shown great devotion to duty and poise in the face of grave provocation which will inspire the Punjab Police.(PTI)

Punjab Lockdown: A Punjab police personnel whose hand was chopped off earlier this week during lockdown duty has been promoted by the state government. Earlier, the personnel was assistant sub inspector and now he has been promoted to sub inspector. Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday took to Twitter to announce the decision of the government. He said Harjeet Singh had shown great devotion to duty and poise in the face of grave provocation which will inspire the Punjab Police.

“Have promoted ASI Harjeet Singh as Sub Inspector for displaying exemplary courage in the Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack. SI Harjeet Singh has shown great devotion to duty and poise in the face of grave provocation which will inspire Punjab Police and all Punjabis. I salute him!” the chief minister said. Harjit Singh’s promotion came five days after his hand was chopped off by a group of ‘Nihang’ Sikhs who wear traditional blue robes and carry weapons like swords.

Have promoted ASI Harjeet Singh as Sub Inspector for displaying exemplary courage in the Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack. SI Harjeet Singh has shown great devotion to duty and poise in the face of grave provocation which will inspire @PunjabPoliceInd and all Punjabis. I salute him! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 16, 2020

The incident happened when a group of people, who tried to cross the barricade put up to enforce lockdown, was stopped by assistant sub inspector Harjeet Singh and other personnel present at the check post in Patiala. Miffed at the action by police, the miscreants came out of the vehicle and chopped off Singh’s hand and wounded three other personnel. The three other policemen too have been awarded the Director General’s Commendation Disc.

Harjeet Singh, whose hand was re-attached after an hours-long surgery, is recovering in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research hospital in Chandigarh.

This is the second time in the recent past when Amarinder Singh has given out of turn promotion to police personnel. Earlier in July, the Punjab chief minister gave special promotion to traffic constable Satpal Singh, who had also fought in the Kargil war in 1999. Satpal Singh was promoted as ASI.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, the Punjab chief minister said: “Really happy to pipp #Kargil war hero Satpal Singh as ASI. Only feel sorry he didn’t get his due earlier. We’ve decided to come out with policy to prevent such injustice in future. It’ll ensure 1-rank promotion for gallantry award winning defence & police personnel from Punjab.”