Executive, Judiciary are in an overdrive to ‘deliver’, scene in Legislature ‘dismal’, says Vice-President

Presiding over the 25th annual convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management in New Delhi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “When the Supreme Court and the Executive are delivering, why should the legislature fail.”

Written by India News Desk
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses during the 25th annual convocation of New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lamented that while the Judiciary and the Executive are in an overdrive to deliver, the scene in the Legislature is “dismal”.

He added that while politicians have all right to do politics, politicians must rise above party lines when it comes to the nation’s development.

Presiding over the 25th annual convocation of the New Delhi Institute of Management in New Delhi, Dhankhar said, “Our Executive headed by the prime minister is delivering. We are having roads, railways, penetration of technology, we have world class structures. But when it comes to the Legislature, your representatives, the scene is dismal. As chairman, Rajya Sabha, I don’t see debate, dialogue, discussion. I see disruption.”

When the Supreme Court and the Executive are delivering, why should the legislature fail, he asserted.

“You know the status of the Supreme Court, you’re happy that whatever be the difficulty, our Supreme Court delivers in the interest of the nation. The Executive is in overdrive to achieve achievements for you. Why should the Legislature fail? Take a note of it,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

The Vice-President said that a system needs to be created where those who deliver, those who live up to the constitutional expectations are appreciated, and those who fail to fulfil their mandate to deliver need to be called out.

Referring to the issue of governance, Dhankhar said the country’s power corridors were once infested with “power brokers and wheeler-dealers”. “Those power corridors have been sanitised. The institution of power brokers is dead, it can never revive,” he said.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 19:44 IST

