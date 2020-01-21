EXCLUSIVE | No two-child policy proposal yet, clarifies BJP’s Jay Panda

BJP national Vice President Baijayant JaY Panda. (Pic: jaypanda.in)

After returned to power for a second term with an unprecedented mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government acted swiftly on pre-poll promises and passed some of the key legislation such as triple talaq, Article 370 and the Citizenship Act, which had been on its agenda for decades. While its views were known for long, nobody had expected that the BJP under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah would move so fast that it would strike down Article 370 within months after taking over. To some, the BJP looks in a tearing hurry to fulfill all its unfulfilled agendas and for this reason, many believe that the saffron party may next move on the Uniform Civil Code and two-child policy. This view gathered momentum after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat last week advocated some sort of intervention from the government for the implementation of a two-child policy in the country.

While a large section of people believe that the central government is likely to come up with some policy measures to deal with the population bulge, BJP National vice-president and spokesperson Baijayant Jay Panda has said that there is no concrete proposal yet for any such policy. In an exclusive chat with Financial Express Online, the BJP leader said that while the country needs some measures “to stabilise the population, at this point, there is no such proposal”.

“Generally, we should take measures to stabilise the population. But what is the specific policy, whether we should have a two-child policy, whether you should have other kinds of incentives to have people have fewer children rather than having a policy of enforcement — these are the issues that we have to discuss. But at this point, there is no such proposal,” Baijayant Jay Panda said.

He further said that he was not aware of any particular proposal to bring a two-child policy. “Remember, India used to have a two-child policy in the 1970s. At the same time when China had for many decades one-child policy. India’s two-child policy was enforced with brutality which was resisted by people. You know what happened during the emergency. India is a democracy. India cannot function like China. Now if you ask about a two-child policy, there will be a lot of people who would say that there should be a policy because of population pressure. But as of now, there is no concrete proposal for any such policy,” he added.

This comes just days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there should be some policy to deal with the growing population. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, too, has backed the demand for a law to control the rising population. He has suggested that people who produce more than two children should be stripped of their voting rights. Not only this, Ramdev has also suggested that the fourth child should be deprived of the right to vote and not allowed to contest any election.