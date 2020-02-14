‘Exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister’: PM Modi pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj on her 68th birth anniversary

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj on her 68th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on her 68th birth anniversary. In a tweet shared this morning, the Prime Minister said Swaraj epitomised dignity and had an unwavering commitment to public service.

“Remembering Sushma Ji. She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister,” he tweeted.

Swaraj served as the External Affairs minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government. As External Affairs minister, she brought a sense of assertiveness in India’s diplomacy. She engaged the Indian diaspora by giving them space in the country’s foreign policy priorities.

Swaraj was a powerful orator and was described an easily-accessible External Affairs minister. She was one of the most followed foreign ministers on Twitter globally. She was known for helping Indians stuck abroad as she was quick to respond to their calls for help. She even became popular in Pakistan for her helping people wanting to get visas for medical treatment in India.

pic.twitter.com/IeEJlNRAQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020



Swaraj had also served as the fifth Chief Minister of Delhi for a short duration in 1998.

On the eve of her birth anniversary, the government renamed the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhavan and the Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the renaming of the institutes was a fitting tribute to a ‘great public figure who continues to inspire us’. “We all fondly remember Smt Sushma Swaraj, who would have turned 68 tomorrow. The MEA family misses her in particular,” he tweeted.

Swaraj was born on 14 February, 1952 in Haryana to Hardev Sharma, a prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member. She studied at the Sanatan Dharma College in Ambala Cantonment and earned a bachelor’s degree with majors in Sanskrit and Political Science. She studied law at Panjab University. She passed away on August 6 last year following a cardiac arrest.