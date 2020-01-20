Excellence in Journalism: President to Present Ramnath Goenka Awards today

President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the awards at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

From stories told from jungles deep inside Bastar that often get lost in the State vs Maoists binary to those that tracked rising instances of sexual assault on minors; from some of the biggest news breaks of the year to investigations that highlighted gaps between claims and numbers.

These are some of the works from 2018 that will be recognised and rewarded at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards. President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the awards at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday.

In times of churn where even the news space is polarised, and where it’s difficult to tell fact from fake, the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards celebrate journalism that is defined by fairness and accuracy and is not afraid to speak the truth.

The Awards, instituted in 2006, honour journalists from print, broadcast and digital media, who have shown extraordinary strength of character and integrity while reporting news accurately under dangerous or difficult circumstances. Blending rigorous research and deep insights, the stories take you to places often left out from the headlines, and point to issues that must be heeded.

Administered by the Ramnath Goenka Memorial Foundation, the Awards have become the most important event in the media calendar.

This time, the Awards have categories covering critical areas in print, digital and electronic media, including business and economics, political reportage, civic journalism, environment, science and technology, journalism in conflict areas, and regional-language reporting.

The Awards, with prize money of Rs 1 lakh in each category, will also honour a writer, whose non-fiction work covers an issue on a scale that newspapers or television channels cannot aspire to tackle.

The winners were chosen by an eminent jury that included Tom Goldstein, Professor and Dean, Jindal School of Journalism & Communication, O P Jindal Global University; S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner; Pamela Philipose, journalist and Senior Fellow at the Indian Council of Social Science Research; and, former Supreme Court judge, Justice B N Srikrishna.