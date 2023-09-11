scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

‘Exaggerated, misleading’: Centre snubs claims of waterlogging at G20 Summit venue

The central government refuted claims made by TMC’s Saket Gokhale that the G20 venue was flooded following heavy rainfall in Delhi on Sunday.

Written by India News Desk
'Exaggerated, misleading': Centre snubs claims of waterlogging at G20 Summit venue
PIB Fact Check team said Saket Gokhale's post is "misleading"

As Delhi woke up to rainfall on Sunday, the Centre snubbed allegations that the G20 Leaders’ Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, was flooded or acutely affected and has called out the claims as “exaggerated and misleading”.

Members of the Opposition, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, alleged the venue of the multi-national summit was “flooded and water logged” in the aftermath of heavy downpours in Delhi during the early hours of Sunday.

Also Read: Bharat Mandapam waterlogged! Officials use pumps, manpower to clear water at G20 venue overnight

Also Read

Now, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted these allegations. It said the claim is “exaggerated and misleading”.

https://twitter.com/PIBFactCheck/status/17007657725855

The bureau further said that “minor waterlogging in the open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains”.

Also Read: The G20 Summit: The New Delhi Declaration’s Delicate Balance

The bureau was replying to a post by Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale who tweeted a video alleging bad infrastructure at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit, after water accumulated at one of the corridors following rain.

“… After spending ₹ 4,000 crore, this is the state of infrastructure,” Gokhale had tweeted.

The Congress party also shared the video.

“Hollow development exposed. Bharat Mandapam was prepared for G20. Rs 2,700 crore was spent. It was lost in one rain…” the Congress said in the post.

Also Read: Charting a Global Path: Insights from the largest-ever G20 Summit in India; Delhi declaration ready

Earlier today, marking the ceremonial transfer of the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who praised India for giving voice to topics of interests of emerging economies.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 09:39 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS