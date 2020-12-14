Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee may be discharged from hospital on Tuesday

“Ryles tube will be opened today, the catheter has already been opened, and the arterial line is likely to be opened soon. All other supports are being gradually removed,” a hospital spokesperson said.
Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata on December 9 as his breathing problems aggravated and had to be put on ventilation.
His oxygen saturation had deteriorated to 70 per cent, though he was COVID-negative.
“He will be under oral steroids for some time and physiotherapy will continue. Doctors will continue to monitor his health. Home backpack support will continue as usual,” a doctor said.