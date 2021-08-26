Ex-Unitech bosses Sanjay, Ajay Chandra to be moved from Tihar jail to Mumbai prisons, orders Supreme Court

It directed that Delhi Police Commissioner personally hold inquiry forthwith about the conduct of Tihar Jail staff with regard to Chandras and submit the report within four weeks.
The Supreme Court Thursday directed that erstwhile Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra be shifted from Tihar Jail here to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and Taloga jail in Maharashtra.
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that two reports of Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay and connivance of Tihar jail staff in flouting the orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some “serious and disturbing” issues.
It directed that Delhi Police Commissioner personally hold inquiry forthwith about the conduct of Tihar Jail staff with regard to Chandras and submit the report to the court within four weeks.
Making a startling revelation in the Supreme Court, the ED said it has unearthed a “secret underground office” here which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay when on parole or bail.
ED which has been investigating money laundering charges against the Chandras’ and Unitech Ltd, said in its report that both Sanjay and Ajay have rendered the entire judicial custody meaningless as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials and disposing of properties from inside the jail in connivance with the prison staff there.
