Ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav cremated in Madhya Pradesh village

The mortal remains of the former Union minister were consigned to flames by his son Shantanu Bundela and daughter Subhasini in his ancestral village Ankhmau at around 5 pm.

Written by PTI
Sharad Yadav (File photo: IE)

Veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav was cremated with full state honours on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district.

Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

Also read: Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away

Earlier in the day, Yadav’s body reached Bhopal from Delhi in a chartered plane and was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and others.

The mortal remains were taken to Ankhmau by road.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 06:29:08 pm