Ex-top cop Gupteshwar Pandey is ‘Robinhood of Bihar’ in new music video by former Bigg Boss contestant – WATCH VIDEO

September 23, 2020 1:04 PM

The music video titled 'Robinhood Bihar Ke' features Gupteshwar Pandey along with Deepak Thakur.

Gupteshwar Pandey is 'Robinhood of Bihar' in new music video.

Bihar’s former Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has featured in a music video ‘Robinhood of Bihar’. The video song has been composed and sung by former Bigg Boss contestant Deepak Thakur who hails from Muzaffarpur district in the state.

The music video titled ‘Robinhood Bihar Ke’ features Pandey along with Deepak Thakur.

Deepak Thakur had earlier shared a poster of the song on his Twitter handle. The poster showed Pandey seated on a couch with Thakur standing right behind him. The song was released on September 20. It can be viewed on Deepak Thakur’s YouTube channel ‘DT Production’. His YouTube channel has more than two lakh subscribers.

Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987-batch IPS officer, on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service. His retirement has triggered speculation that he could contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The state will go to polls in October-November.

Pandey’s request for VRS has been approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan. According to a report in The Indian Express, Pandey will contest polls from Buxar and has reportedly been assured a ticket from the BJP.

Earlier in 2009, Pandey had sought premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections. But the state government denied him VRS and reinstated him in the service.

Pandey joined Twitter in April this year and has more than 2.62 lakh followers.

Gupteshwar Pandey, 59, was born in Geruabandh village of Buxar district in Bihar. He is an alumnus of Patna University.

