Ex-servicemen hold march at Singhu border on 75th Independence Day

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, ex-servicemen on Sunday held a march at the Singhu border where protesting farmers are celebrating ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’. Veteran farmer leader Satnam Singh hoisted the Tricolour at the Singhu border and some cultural programmes are also lined up, farmer leader Raminder Singh Patiala said.

“Satnam Singh (85) hoisted the Tricolour at 11 am, following which the former servicemen marched in their dresses. Students of DAV college in Jalandhar will perform ‘Bhangra’ for around one-and-half-hour,” he said. The programme will conclude around 3 to 4 pm.

Jamhuri Kisan Sabha general secretary Kulwant Singh said ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’ is being celebrated across the nation. “The ex-servicemen marched from the KFC restaurant till the main stage at the Singhu border. ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’ is being celebrated across the nation where people are hoisting flags in support of the farmers,” Patiala said.

Another leader said the national flag was also hoisted at the Tikri border. He said there will be a ‘Tiranga yatra’ at the Ghazipur border. “We hoisted the flag at 8 in the morning. A ‘Tiranga yatra’ of 500 motorcycles from Hapur will reach the Ghazipur border at around 2 pm to celebrate the independence day,” Dharmendra Malik of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said.

Farmers from different parts of the country have been protesting against the three laws since November last year.

While the farmers have expressed apprehension over the laws doing away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations, the government has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.