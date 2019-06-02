Ex-SC staffer posted ‘wrong’ information on court website to see daughter working in BSES

Published: June 2, 2019

The two were arrested by the police and subsequently granted bail by a city court.

The BSES is a joint venture of the Reliance Infrastructure Limited and the Delhi government.

The desire to see his daughter working at the BSES prompted a former Supreme Court staffer to allegedly post wrong information related to a case involving Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani on the apex court’s website, a senior police official said. Tapan Kumar Chakraborty and his associate Manav Sharma, who worked as court masters, had allegedly uploaded an order on the Supreme Court’s website that said Ambani’s presence in a case was dispensed with, despite the court ordering that he be present for the next hearing.

Chakraborty and Sharma were arrested in April. During interrogation, police found out that Chakraborty, who was nearing retirement, wanted to get his 23-year-old daughter placed in the BSES power discom, the official said. He was due to retire next year and when someone assured him that his daughter would get a job in the BSES, Chakraborty agreed to tamper with the information, he added.

However, the official said the police were yet to get any clue about the person who made this offer to Chakraborty as it was done verbally. Sharma, who is in his 40s, had followed Chakraborty's instructions as the latter was senior to him.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the case, is trying to ascertain the identity of the person who directed Chakraborty to post the “wrong information”, the official said. A case of cheating and forgery was registered on March 1 after a complaint was received from the additional registrar of the Supreme Court. The top court sacked Chakraborty and Sharma for tampering with its January 7 order on the issue of Ambani’s personal appearance in connection with a contempt case against him. The two were arrested by the police and subsequently granted bail by a city court.

