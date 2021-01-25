  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ex-PM of Japan Abe, SP Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan, Gogoi, Paswan, Mahajan named for Padma Bhushan

January 25, 2021 10:14 PM

The Union Home Ministry said the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards --seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo AbeFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (pictured). Twenty-nine women are among the Padma awardees and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO AND OCI and one transgender.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and late singer S P Balasubramaniam were on Monday named for this year’s Padma Vibhushan while former Chief Ministers late Tarun Gogoi and Keshubhai Patel, former Union Minister late Ram Vilas Paswan and former

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have been awarded with Padma Bhushan.

Twenty-nine women are among the Padma awardees and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO AND OCI and one transgender.

Sixteen people have been given the award posthumously.

While sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo has been named for Padma Vibhushan, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Misra, religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous), and social worker Tarlochan Singh have been named for Padma Bhushan.

Former governor late Mridula Sinha and former union minister Bijoya Bijoya Chakravarty have been named for Padma Shri.

