Ex-MP Narayan Sahu pursues PhD at 81

Narayan Sahu is two times MLA and one time MP and he proved that age is just a number.

A 81-year-old man Narayan Sahu who is also an ex-Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and a former Member of Parliament (MP), is currently pursuing PhD at Utkal University in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. Narayan Sahu is two times MLA and one time MP and he proved that age is just a number.

He started leading a student’s life while staying in Utkal University hostel to get his PhD degree. As a PhD scholar he chose a room to spend with a common scholar. Despite achieving success in his political career, Sahu chose to quit as he felt that his principles are slowly fading away from politics and he decided to spend the last phase of his life as a student.

Sahu had not been able to complete his higher education as he belonged to a backward region of Odisha where only a few get chance to go for higher studies. Even administrative officials of Utkal University think that Sahu is setting an example for the students of the university.