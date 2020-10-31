  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath moves SC against EC’s decision

By: |
October 31, 2020 4:34 PM

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha told PTI that the senior Congress leader has challenged the ECI's decision on various grounds and an urgent hearing on the plea would be sought.

Kamal Nath, Kamal Nath news, Madhya Pradesh news, Madhya Pradesh, Election Commission, Madhya Pradesh bye elections, Madhya Pradesh bypolls, MP bypolls, MP bypolls 2020, Congress, Madhya Pradesh CongressThe poll panel on Friday took note of alleged breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour" and revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader. (PTI file photo)

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court challenging Election Commission’s decision to revoke his “star campaigner” status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bye-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

The poll panel on Friday took note of alleged breach of “ethical and dignified behaviour” and revoked the “star campaigner” status of Congress leader.

