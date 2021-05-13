Ex-MLA Mohinder Rinwa says ‘feeling suffocated’ in Congress, set to join Shiromani Akali Dal

Rinwa had represented the Fazilka constituency.

The infighting in Punjab Congress is now coming out in public with the party leadership failing to pacify rebel leaders. Senior Congress leader and former MLA Dr Mohinder Rinwa has decided to quit the party and is set to join the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Rinwa had represented the Fazilka constituency. The former MLA confirmed the development to The Indian Express saying he was feeling suffocated in the party. He claimed that nobody values a leader in the Congress and CM Capt Amarinder Singh does not answer the calls of party men even when he is not in power. He praised Sukhbir Singh Badal saying that the SAD leader did not miss a single call.

Mohinder Rinwa was considered a powerful leader in his constituency and was often approached by those seeking transfers and postings. He, however, was ignored by Captain’s government and was not appointed chairman of any board of the corporation. The two-time MLA had once won as an independent and later on a Congress ticket.

He had protested against the party’s decision to give a ticket to Davinder Singh Ghubaya during the Assembly Elections 2017. He had even threatened to contest as an independent. However, the party managed to placate him that time.

According to reports, this time, the party has made no efforts to stop him from leaving and joining the rival party.