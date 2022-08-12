Ex-JD(U) MP Pawan K Varma quits Trinamool Congress less than a year after joining party

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Pavan K Varma today resigned from the party less than a year after he joined TMC following his expulsion from the Janata Dal (United). Announcing his decision in a tweet addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Varma thanked her for the warm welcome she accorded her and for her affection and courtesies.

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

Varma, a former JD(U) MP, joined TMC last year, stating that it was the need of the hour to work towards strengthening the Opposition. “Keeping the political circumstances in mind, it is imperative to strengthen the Opposition,” he had then said.

Varma and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were expelled from the JDU in 2020 over their vehement opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Notably, Varma’s resignation came just days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party to realign forces with the Rashtriya Janata Dal again to form a government in the state.

A career diplomat, Varma has served as India’s Ambassador to several countries and has also been a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. An author of several books, he is a recipient of Bhutan’s highest civilian award – Druk Thuksey Award. It was not immediately clear if Varma, who is yet to make public the reasons behind his decision to end his alliance with the Trinamool, could return to the JD(U).