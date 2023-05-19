scorecardresearch
Ex-Gujarat minister Vallabhbhai Vaghasiya dies in car accident

Police said he was returning to Savarkundla from a village when the accident occurred around 8 30 PM on a state highway near Vanda village.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Vallabhbhai Vaghasiya
Vallabhbhai Vaghasiya, who was a legislator from Savarkundla assembly seat, had served as the agriculture and urban housing minister in the first term of the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani government. (Photo: Facebook)

Former Gujarat agriculture minister and ex-BJP leader Vallabhbhai Vaghasiya was killed in an accident after the car he was driving crashed into a bulldozer near Savarkundla town in Amreli district on Thursday night, police said, as reported by PTI.

The 69-year-old leader, who was a legislator from Savarkundla assembly seat, had served as the agriculture and urban housing minister in the first term of the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani government.

Police said he was returning to Savarkundla from a village when the accident occurred around 8 30 PM on a state highway near Vanda village. One person accompanying him in the vehicle was also injured.

The minister was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. After the news broke, a large number of party leaders and his supporters had gathered at the hospital.

Sitting BJP MLA from Savarkundla, Mahesh Kaswala said, “Former MLA of Savarkundla seat and ex-minister V V Vaghasiya died in a road accident. The leader who worked as a skilled organiser and a mass leader, and served the people of Amreli is no more with us. We pray for his departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss.”

Vaghasiya had won the 2012 Assembly election as a BJP MLA from the Savarkundla seat, and was sworn in as a minister in the Vijay Rupani government in 2016.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 10:45 IST

