Ex-Foreign Secretary confirms: Congress did not want to sacrifice government for Indo-US nuclear deal

The Accidental Prime Minister has brought the spotlight back on the Congress with stories on how it governed the country for a decade. (PTI)

The Accidental Prime Minister — a biopic on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has brought the spotlight back on the Congress with stories on how it governed the country for a decade under the stewardship of a man who was handpicked by the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The movie is based on a book by the same name — The Accidental Prime Minister — written by Sanjaya Baru who was the media adviser of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during UPA-I. Baru was an insider who revealed how the Prime Minister’s Office functioned under Singh and confirmed what many people doubted in the outside world — dual power centres.

The Anupam Kher-starrer seeks to present the whole story but in a new form. The trailer of the movie, however, has not gone down well with the Congress, with many of its leaders now accusing the filmmakers of presenting former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi in an ‘incorrect manner’.

The trailer shows the differences between Singh and Gandhi on some of the pressing issues such as the Indo-US nuclear deal and Kashmir. On the nuclear deal, the trailer suggests that the then Congress president was not in favour of the deal, leaving Singh to battle the opposition onslaught on his own. Is this an incorrect portrayal of what really transpired?

Who stood where on Indo-US Nuclear Deal

The Financial Express Online reached out to then Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran to find out what actually happened. Saran was India’s special envoy and was deployed to negotiate the nuclear deal with the NSG members. Saran confirmed that there were differences between the government and the Congress party on the deal.

“The Congress was not prepared to sacrifice the government for the sake of the Indo-US nuclear deal. And with the Left parties which were supporting the government bitterly opposed and threatening to withdraw support, there was no way the deal could have gone through,” Saran told FE Online.

“The then PM understood this and hence there was a phase when there were a series of talks between the Congress team led by Pranab Mukherji and the Left Parties to reach a compromise. This did not yield results but allowed the negotiations with the US to continue and the IAEA agreement to be concluded.

“Yes there was opposition within the Congress but that was linked to this political reality and once survival of the government was no longer an issue then this opposition evaporated. Dr Singh was always conscious of this compulsion but kept faith that eventually the deal would go through,” the former Foreign Secretary added.

A career diplomat, Saran served as India’s Foreign Secretary from July 2004 to September 2006 before he was appointed Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Indo-US civil nuclear issues.

What Sanjaya Baru Writes in The Accidental Prime Minister

“When the nuclear deal became a political hot potato for the Congress, some in the party would brief journalists on the Congress party beat that the party was not as keen as the PM on taking this forward. Almost always, the reason given would be the so-called ‘minority vote’, minority being a euphemism in India for ‘Muslim’. When the Left and the BJP started raising their pitch, and the Congress party remained diffident in extending its support to Dr Singh, it was finally left to him to defend himself.”

“In fact, fairly early in the game, on his flight to the US in July 2005, The Accidental Prime Minister 175 the mild-mannered Dr Singh lost his cool when a journalist asked for his response to the criticism that he was deviating from the ‘national consensus on foreign policy’ by seeking closer relations with the US. He retorted: ‘Can you imagine any prime minister consciously or unconsciously selling India? Nobody can sell India. India is not on sale. Nobody has to teach us lessons on patriotism.”