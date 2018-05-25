Ex-employee held for fraudulent withdrawal of PF claims worth Rs 2.53 cr

An ex-employee was arrested for allegedly cheating a company to the tune of Rs 2.53 crore by fraudulently withdrawing the provident fund (PF) of employees with the help of forged documents, the police said today.

"Ajay Kumar was evading arrest by frequently changing his residence. The police got a lead when the accused recharged his mobile phone from a shop located in Sector 120, Noida.

Thereafter, the team laid a trap and apprehended the accused from there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka District) Shibesh Singh said. He said the accused was cheating the employees since 2015, and had started a company in the name of his wife and a friend Manphool. “Some of the cheated amount was invested in this company,” Singh said.

The officer said Kumar had joined the Technip FMC in 2013 as an associate facilitator, but soon gained the confidence of his seniors. He was later promoted as deputy manager (HR). The accused was assigned to look after the PF claims as there was a large pendency of such claims in the company, the police said.

Kumar soon became well-versed with the system of PF claims in the company and misused it to cheat employees, they added.