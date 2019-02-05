Ex-Cong district functionary in Kerala accused of raping tribal girl surrenders

The parents had approached ChildLine and a case was registered against him under the POCSO Act. (Representative Image)

A former Congress district functionary, booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old tribal girl for nearly a year, surrendered before police on Tuesday, an official said. The ex-Congress committee general secretary of Wayanad district O M George, who was absconding, surrendered before police Tuesday noon and he was arrested, the official said. On the complaint of the girl’s parents a case was registered against him under IPC Section 376 (rape), the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s parents were working at George’s house and she used to accompany them on some days. They alleged that George had threatened and blackmailed the girl several times. After the incident came to light, the Congress leadership in Kerala suspended George. The incident came to light a week ago after the girl’s parents heard George purportedly threatening their daughter on phone. She also attempted to commit suicide by cutting her veins, the girl’s father told television channels.

The parents had approached ChildLine and a case was registered against him under the POCSO Act. George surrendered before the Bathery police, about 40 km from here, as the girl’s parents had threatened to sit on a fast in front of the police station if he was not arrested immediately.