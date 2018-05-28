Ex-CMs bungalow row: Mulayam Singh Yadav moves top court fearing eviction, seeks time citing ill-health

Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Express Photo)

Ex-CMs bungalow row: Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday moved Supreme Court seeking more time to vacate his bungalow. The former Chief Minister has sought a two-year extension citing ill-health and old age.

The move comes days after Uttar Pradesh government’s Estate department served a notice on Yadav and other former Chief Ministers, asking them to vacate their government bungalows within 15 days following a top court order.

Earlier on May 7, the apex court had struck down Section 4(3) of the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2016. The Act allowed former Chief Ministers to reside in government bungalows. In its order, the top court had observed that such a legislation was “arbitrary, discriminatory and unsupported by the Indian Constitution”. The court also termed the legislation as ‘Unconstitutional.’

On May 17, the state government had served notices to at least six former CMs to vacate their official residences within a fortnight. Among those to whom notices were served- Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Rajnath Singh.

On May 21, former Chief Minister and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) chief Mayawati had defied the apex court’s order citing the bungalow as a memorial of party founder Kanshi Ram. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav also had sought two years time to vacate the bungalow citing lack of suitable residential premises in Lucknow and security issues. While, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had vacated his bungalow in Lucknow, allotted to him as former CM of the state.