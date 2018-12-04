Ex-CJI Dipak Misra was remote-controlled by external influence: Former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph

Kurian Joseph and former CJI Dipak Misra. (File/IE)

In a startling revelation against former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, who superannuated on November 29, claimed that the ex-CJI was remote-controlled by an external source that had an impact in the administration of justice. Joseph, however, refused to elaborate on who the “external source” was and the cases where there was a bias.

“The then CJI was working under influence of some external source. He was remote-controlled by an external source. There was some influence of some external source that was impacting the administration of justice,” Justice Joseph told news agency PTI.

Interestingly, the former judge was quick to mention that things started changing for good during the remaining part of CJI Misra’s tenure following the unprecedented press conference by four sitting judges of the top court on January 12. The judges who were part of the press conference that saw the participation of Justices J Chelameswar, who has since retired, Ranjan Gogoi, the present Chief Justice and M B Lokur, apart from Joseph. The four seniormost apex court judges had flagged their concerns on “selective” allocation of cases. Justice Misra retired on October 2.

When asked whether the alleged influence was exerted by some political party or the government in any particular case, Justice Joseph said the judges were only of the view that there was some bias by the judge concerned, adding the issues which have come now in the public domain are in the context of the presser.

Joseph also took to clear the air surrounding the press conference and said the judges had conveyed to CJI Misra about the alleged influence of external sources on him before the presser. He added that they had also flagged the issue of some cases being adjudicated with a perception of bias.

Joseph further revealed that the former CJI wasn’t taking decisions independently. We are sure that the Chief Justice was not taking decisions on his own, he asserted.

The former judge further clarified that the judges were only of the view that there was some bias by the judge concerned. Denying the need to mention to make a reference to any particular case, Joseph said, “I am sorry. I don’t want to take it any forward.”

He may have chosen not to divulge any further, the Opposition appeared to have got the fodder from Joseph’s remarks that the government was interfering in the highest levels of the judiciary. The Indian Express reported that Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has demanded a separate parliamentary and judicial inquiries into the matter.

During his tenure as the Supreme Court judge, Joseph was part of benches who adjudicated on important cases: Triple Talaq judgement, review of SC/ST reservation in promotion, the constitutional validity of death penalty, equal treatment of religious festivals, among others.