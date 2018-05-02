Ex-Bihar Speaker Uday Narain Choudhary quits JD-U over ‘anti-Dalit’ policies

Senior ruling JD-U leader Uday Narain Choudhary, a former Speaker of the Bihar Assembly said he was quitting the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) to denounce the state government’s anti-Dalit policies.

Senior ruling JD-U leader Uday Narain Choudhary, a former Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, on Wednesday said he was quitting the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) to denounce the state government’s anti-Dalit policies. “I have resigned from the JD-U over the party leadership’s silence on increasing crime and atrocities against Dalits in Bihar and across the country. The government led by the party is also pursuing anti-Dalit policies,” the Dalit leader told the media. Choudhary has expressed his displeasure with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD-U President, since he teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Choudhary, once considered close to Nitish Kumar, said: “I was neglected, ignored and sidelined in the party and no attention was paid when I raised issues related to Dalits.” In recent times, Choudhary has joined hands with the RJD and former BJP leader Yaswant Sinha. On Tuesday, he led a march here in support of the Dalit cause.