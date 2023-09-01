Ex-Bihar MP Prabhunath Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995 double murder case

scorecardresearch
Ex-Bihar MP Prabhunath Singh gets life term in 1995 double murder case

The verdict comes a week after the top court convicted the Bihar politician in the case, overturning the orders of the trial court and the Patna High Court acquitting him.

Written by India News Desk
Prabhunath Singh has been a three-term JD(U) and one-time RJD MP from Maharajganj in north Bihar. (File photo/PTI)

The Supreme Court on Friday sentenced former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Prabhunath Singh from Bihar to life imprisonment in a 1995 double murder case.

This comes a week after the top court convicted the Bihar politician in the case, overturning the orders of the trial court and the Patna High Court acquitting him.

The apex court further directed the state government and the accused to award Rs 10 lakh each as compensation for the families of both the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured, Live Law reported.

The court also imposed a sentence of seven years imprisonment on Prabhunath Singh for the offence of attempt to murder under Section 307 IPC, Live Law reported.

Holding him guilty of culpable homicide amounting to murder for killing Daroga Rai and Rajendra Rai in March 1995 in Chhapra village of Bihar, a bench of Justices S K Kaul, AS Oka and Vikram Nath had earlier directed the state Home Secretary and DGP “to ensure that Singh is taken into custody forthwith and produced before it on September 1″ when it will hear the matter on the quantum of sentence to be imposed.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court-III, Patna had by order dated October 24, 2008, acquitted Singh. This was upheld by the Patna High Court on December 2, 2021.

Prabhunath Singh had opened fire on the victims when they told him that they had voted for the Janata Dal. The former MP was then contesting as a candidate of the Bihar People’s Party.

Supreme Court

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 12:35 IST

