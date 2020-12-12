  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health condition stable

By: |
December 12, 2020 1:31 PM

The former chief minister was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday afternoon as his breathing-related problems aggravated.

He has been away from public life for the past few years due to his health. (File image)

The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was stable on Saturday morning, an official said. Bhattacharjee, who is on non-invasive ventilation, slept well last night, she said.

“Mr Bhattacharjee is okay. He is still on NIV and taking it well. He is maintaining all critical clinical parameters. Last (Friday) night was uneventful,” said the official of the south Kolkata hospital where he is being treated.

Related News

The veteran CPI(M) leader was extubated from mechanical ventilator support on Friday morning.

“He is conscious and alert at present. His blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation are stable. His urine output is satisfactory. He is on IV fluids, IV antibiotics, IV steroids, and other supportive medications are on,” the official said.

On Friday, Bhattacharjee, 76, met his wife and daughter and communicated with them satisfactorily.

The former chief minister was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday afternoon as his breathing-related problems aggravated.

Bhattacharjee, the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for some time.

He has been away from public life for the past few years due to his health.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health condition stable
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Toll plazas in Ambala, Panipat, Karnal closed; NDA ally joins agitators
2Bhartiya Kisan Union Bhanu moves Supreme Court against agri laws
3Supreme Court refuses to hear PIL on making laws to confiscate ‘benami’ properties, black money