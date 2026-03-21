Former Army chief Manoj Naravane on Saturday said he is currently focused on writing fiction, distancing himself from his unreleased autobiography amid ongoing controversy.

Speaking to the press while promoting his thriller novel ‘The Cantonment Conspiracy’ at Express Book Service in Pune, Naravane remarked, “I am now only into writing fiction,” when asked about his autobiography ‘Four Stars of Destiny’. Excerpts from the memoir, published earlier by The Caravan, had sparked a political row after Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote them in the Lok Sabha in February.

“I’ve always been writing from time to time, not only military reports but also for various academic journals of the army. I had also written a few short stories, one of which was even published in the (magazine) Femina. I am now only into writing fiction,” ANI quoted him as saying.

ALSO READ How Iranian Navy helped an Indian LPG tanker cross Strait of Hormuz – Senior official onboard vessel shares

Naravane, who served as Army chief between 2019 and 2022, had earlier confirmed that the Ministry of Defence has not yet cleared the autobiography for publication.

Turning to his literary pursuits, Naravane expressed satisfaction with the reception of his debut novel. “I am glad to say that the book is doing relatively well for a first-time author who had no idea how to write. It has been an interesting journey to transition from a soldier to a storyteller,” he said.

Reflecting on his writing journey, Naravane said he had long been engaged in writing. He also wrote short stories, including one titled ‘Tiger Hill’ based on the Kargil conflict, during his time as a colonel.

He added that he resumed writing more seriously only after retirement, following the completion of his PhD. Naravane also disclosed that he is currently working on another book focusing on military myths and histories, which is expected to be released soon.

‘The Cantonment Conspiracy’, published by Penguin Random House India, is a gripping murder mystery centred on two young Army officers who have just graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA).