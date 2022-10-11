Ex-AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam summoned by Delhi Police over participation in religious event

The Delhi Police on Tuesday summoned AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam in connection with his participation in a religious event in the national capital. The summon comes days after Gautam resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal Cabinet. The Delhi Police on Tuesday reached Gautam’s residence to hand over a summon asking for his presence in the probe into the event. He was called for questioning to the Paharganj police station.

Gautam on Sunday stepped down as the Social Welfare Minister after a huge row erupted over his presence at an October 5 event where hundreds of Hindus embraced Buddhism.

In his resignation letter, Gautam clarified that he had acted in an individual capacity and wrote, “I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true soldier of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life.” Gautam further stated that neither the party or his ministry had anything to do with his attendance at the event.

The police have summoned him to the Paharganj station following several written complaints in connection with the religious programme at Ambedkar Bhawan. The police, in its notice, mentioned that certain words uttered at the event had drawn public ire.

After a video showing the former minister’s presence at the event started doing the rounds, the BJP has tried to corner Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the development in poll-bound Gujarat, calling Kejriwal ‘anti-Hindu.’

Gautam claimed that the BJP was trying to malign his image and expressed regret to “anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda”.