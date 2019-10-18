EWS quota: Rajasthan govt sets Rs 8 lakh family income as only criteria

A candidate whose family owns 5 acres of agricultural land and above, or a residential flat of 1,000 sq ft and above, or a residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities or a residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities is excluded from being identified as EWS candidate.

Gross family income up to Rs 8 lakh will be the only criteria for getting benefit of reservation under economically weaker sections (EWS) in the state government jobs and educational institutions of Rajasthan, according to sources. The decision was taken by the chief minister and amendment in the provisions will be made accordingly, the sources said.

A candidate whose family owns 5 acres of agricultural land and above, or a residential flat of 1,000 sq ft and above, or a residential plot of 100 sq yards and above in notified municipalities or a residential plot of 200 sq yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities is excluded from being identified as EWS candidate.

These assets related provisions will be abolished for seeking EWS reservation in the state services and the state educational institutions, and the provisions for people of the state seeking EWS reservation in central government jobs and educational institutions of the centre will remain unchanged, as per a release.