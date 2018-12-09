Evolve consensus on code of conduct, says M Venkaiah Naidu to political parties

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday advised political parties to evolve a consensus on the code of conduct for their members to maintain people's faith in the political processes.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday advised political parties to evolve a consensus on the code of conduct for their members to maintain people’s faith in the political processes. “Political parties must evolve a consensus on the code of conduct for their members both inside the legislature and out of it. Otherwise people might soon lose faith in our political processes and institutions,” Naidu told a gathering while releasing two volumes ‘The Republican Ethic’ and ‘Loktantra Ke Swar’ here with selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind.

“We need to have more persons in leadership positions who are mindful of not only of ‘constitutional morality’ but also of ‘institutional dignity’ and ‘individual integrity’,” he said. The Vice President said Kovind’s range and depth of ideas was immense and as head of the state he represented the essence of the nation.  “Most importantly, he speaks the heart of a common man.”

Saying “The Republican Ethic” an invaluable collection of the President’s reflections on a host of issues confronting India and the world, Naidu said: “We have to realize the strength within each one of us and get our act together.”

“The Republican Ethic” is a collection of 95 select speeches in English, out of the total 243 speeches made by President Kovind in the first year in office. The “Loktantra Ke Swar” is a collection of 109 speeches in Hindi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was present on the occasion.

