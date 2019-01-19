EVMs questioned again! Opposition forms Committee to look into voting machine manipulation

Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah called the Electronic Voting Machine “chor machine” and said that the ballot paper system be reinstated for the sake of transparency. (Mamata Banerjee/Twitter)

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that a four-member committee of opposition party leaders has been formed to suggest electoral reforms to the Election Commission before the Lok Sabha polls. They will evaluate the functioning of EVMs and find ways to stop any malpractice.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Satish Mishra and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal are part of the committee. All these leaders will look into EVMs manipulation and submit its recommendations to the EC for implementation. The leaders will also press for wider use of VVPAT, the TMC said.

The announcement was made after the West Bengal chief minister hosted a tea party here for the top leaders of 14 opposition parties who participated in her united opposition rally on Saturday.

Speaking on the issue, former J&K chief minister and NC chairman Farooq Abdullah called the Electronic Voting Machine “chor machine” and said that the ballot paper system be reinstated for the sake of transparency. “The EVM is chor machine. Honestly speaking, it is so. Its use must be put to an end. Nowhere in the world is the machine used,” he said.

Abdullah further said that the opposition parties should approach the Election Commission and the President of India to stop the use of the EVM and bring back the old ballot papers for the sake of transparency.

Speaking after the meeting with Banerjee over tea, Abdullah said, “Time is short and hence we want election panel to carry out reforms expeditiously for the sake of democracy in the country. Our Constitution is under threat. We want free and fair elections. We will never accept if an election is held in a fraudulent manner.”

Singhvi made a similar demand and said: “We are not asking for returning to the physical ballot system immediately”. He further said that the VVPAT system should be enforced for proper verification of the ballots.

The Congress leader also said that the four European countries have gone back to the use of physical ballot from EVMs.