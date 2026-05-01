The high-octane 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have hit a contentious snag. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday declared voting at 15 polling stations in South 24 Parganas “void” following explosive allegations of electoral malpractice during the second phase of polling.

A fresh poll has been scheduled for May 2, just 48 hours before the final counting of votes. The move comes after visuals and reports of EVM buttons being physically blocked emerged in the state.

The heart of the controversy lies in the Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies. According to a Reuters report, the repolling was triggered by inputs from observers regarding “material circumstances” that compromised the initial vote on April 29.

BJP’s Amit Malviya alleged a “Diamond Harbour Model” of rigging, claiming that in several booths, the BJP voting option on EVMs was allegedly blocked using adhesive tape.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal told PTI that any booth where EVM buttons were found taped would undergo a mandatory repoll. “If true, those booths will go for a repoll,” he stated ahead of the Friday order.

Repoll logistics: ‘Beating of drums’

In an old-school twist to modern electoral management, the EC has ordered that the news of the repoll be spread via traditional methods to ensure no voter is left behind. The EC directive instructed officials to give the “widest possible publicity” to the new date by beating of drums in the affected polling areas.

Repoll Date: May 2, 2026

Voting Hours: 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Counting Day: May 4, 2026

ALSO READ West Bengal Assembly Election LIVE: Election Commission orders repolling in 15 polling stations on May 2

By the numbers: The repoll breakdown

As per a ANI report, the 15 booths are concentrated in the political stronghold of South 24 Parganas: